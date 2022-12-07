Asia-Pacific markets tumbled as S&P posts 4th straight decline

Japan -0.72%. Japan October leading indicator index 99.0 vs 98.2 prior. Japan data – Reuters Tankan shows improved sentiment for manufacturers and services. China -0.67%. China YTD (Jan – Nov) trade data show both exports and imports rising (yuan terms). China’s latest guidelines is the nail in the coffin for its zero-Covid policy. Hong Kong -1.14%. Australia -0.85%. Australian economic growth data: Q3 GDP +0.6% q/q (expected +0.7%, prior +0.9%). Australia November Serices PMI drops further into contraction at 45.6 (vs. October 47.7). India -0.29%. Wall Street benchmarks also tumbled on Tuesday on uncertainty around the direction of Federal Reserve rate hikes and further talk of a looming recession. These fears are sparked by strong economic data or hawkish signals from other policymakers. Overnight on Wallstreet, major US indices are all closing lower. For the S&P the index is down for the fourth consecutive day. For the NASDAQ, the index is down for the third consecutive day for the Dow industrial average it has fallen three of the last four trading days. The S&P 500 shed 1.44% to close at 3,941.26, while the Nasdaq Composite sank 2% to finish at 11,014.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 350.76 points, or 1.03%, to settle at 33,596.34. Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday after falling to their lowest settlement levels this year as economic uncertainty and the prospect of higher interest rates pressured prices. Brent crude futures rose 17 cents, or 0.2%, at 0107 GMT to $79.52 a barrel. Last session the benchmark fell below $80 for the second time in 2022. U.S. crude futures fell 3 cents to $74.22 a barrel. Gold prices struggled for momentum in early Asian trade on Wednesday as investors looked to next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting for clues on the pace of rate hikes. Spot gold was little changed at $1,770.46 per ounce, as of 0008 GMT. U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,783.10. Spot silver inched 0.1% lower to $22.13, platinum was flat at $988.42and palladium was unchanged at $1,848.48. U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.07%; S&P 500 +0.03%; Nasdaq +0.03%.