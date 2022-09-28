Asia-Pacific markets slumped after the S&P 500 set a new 2022 low overnight on Wall Street

Japan -2.07%.

China -1.03%.

Hong Kong -2.37%.

Australia -0.76%. Australian retail sales data for August +0.6% m/m(expected +0.4%).

Australian 2021-2022 budget outcome, debt slightly less than the March forecast.

India -0.47%.

Overnight in the U.S., major US indices are ending the day mixed with the Dow and S&P down, while the Nasdaq is closing higher. The S&P 500 fell -7.72 points or -0.21% at 3647.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell -125.82 points or -0.41% at 29135. The Nasdaq Composite rose 26.59 points or +0.25% at 10829.51.

The Dow and S&P 500 have fallen for six straight days, with many of those seeing broad selling typical of so-called “washout” days.

The Indian rupee weakened to a record against the U.S. dollar, hitting 81.940 per dollar. It last traded at 81.905 against the greenback.

Oil prices were mixed in early Asian trade on Wednesday as support from U.S. production cuts caused by Hurricane Ian contended with crude storage builds and a strong dollar.

Brent crude futures fell 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.23 per barrel by 0022 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 22 cents at $78.03 per barrel.

Gold prices slipped on Wednesday, as the dollar resumed climb after Federal Reserve officials reiterated the U.S. central bank’s resolution to maintain an aggressive policy stance to tackle soaring inflation.

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,624.81 per ounce, as of 0132 GMT.

U.S. gold futures dipped 0.2% to $1,632.4.

Spot silver fell 0.9% to $18.26 per ounce, platinum was down 0.5% at $844.21 and palladium shed 1.4% to $2,058.44.

U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.58%; S&P 500 -0.69%; Nasdaq -0.99%.