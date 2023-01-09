Asia-Pacific markets rise as China reopens borders with Hong Kong, encouraging jobs report from the US

Japan Markets closed. China +0.67%. Hong Kong +1.82%. Australia +0.59%. Australian (November) building approvals -9% m/m (vs, expected -1%). India +1.53%. On Friday on Wall Street, US major indices closed higher on the day and for the week. The Dow industrial average rose 700.53 points o 2.13% at 33630.62; S&P rose 86.98 points or 2.28% at 3895.07 and Nasdaq rose 264.06 points or 2.56% at 10569.30. The December jobs report shows the economy is still adding jobs at a strong rate, but investors focused on the fact that wage growth is slowing, suggesting inflation may be ebbing. Iran has cut its gas exports to Turkey by 70% – network fault cited. Oil prices edged up on Monday, a day after travelers streamed into China following a reopening of borders that lifted the fuel demand outlook and partly offset concerns of global recession. Brent crude futures had risen 53 cents, or 0.7%, to $79.10 a barrel by 0114 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $74.23 a barrel, up 46 cents, or 0.6%. Gold prices advanced to an eight-month high on Monday, as a weaker dollar made greenback-priced bullion cheaper for overseas buyers while hopes of less-aggressive U.S. rate hikes also lifted sentiment. Spot gold was up 0.7% at $1,878.55 per ounce, as of 0256 GMT, its highest level since May 9, 2022. U.S. gold futures also rose 0.7% to $1,883.20. Spot silver gained 0.9% to $24.03, while platinum rose 0.5% to $1,095.58 while palladium was up 0.7% to $1,817.59. U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.19%; S&P 500 +0.28%; Nasdaq +0.37%.