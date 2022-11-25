Asia-Pacific markets mostly lower as markets in the U.S. were closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

Japan -0.35%. Japan data – October Corporate Services Price Index (CSPI) 1.8% y/y (prior 2.1%). Tokyo November CPI data: Headline 3.8% y/y (October was 3.5%). China +0.36%. Hong Kong -0.63%. Australia +0.24%. India -0.22%. The Thanksgiving holiday period will make for a quiet one in trading today. The US stock and bond market will be open later but both will observe early closes. NZ data – Q3 retail sales +0.4% q/q (prior -2.3%). NZ data – ANZ Roy Morgan Consumer Confidence for November: 80.7 (previous 85.4). Oil prices rose in Asia on Friday, despite thin market liquidity, after a week marked by worries about Chinese demand and haggling over a Western price cap on Russian oil. Brent crude futures rose by 28 cents, or 0.33%, to trade at $85.62 a barrel at 0410 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 49 cents, or 0.49%, from Wednesday’s close to $78.43 a barrel. There was no WTI settlement on Thursday due to the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.07%; S&P 500 -0.03%; Nasdaq -0.10%.