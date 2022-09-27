Asia-Pacific markets mixed after Wall Street’s sharp declines

Japan +0.51%. Japan data – August Services PPI +1.9% y/y (expected 2.4%, prior +2.1%).

China +0.46%. China January – August industrial profits drop further: down 2.1% y/y (prior -1.1%).

Hong Kong -0.98%.

Australia +0.23%. Australia consumer confidence weekly survey rises by 2.1% w/w.

India +0.07%.

Overnight in the U.S., major stock indexes dropped. The S&P 500 slipped 1.03% to 3,655.04, a new closing low for 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell into a bear market after it lost 329.60 points, or 1.11%, to 29,260.81. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.6% to 10,802.92.

South Korea’s consumer inflation expectations have fallen for a second consecutive month.

ECB President Lagarde is speaking Tuesday, 27 September 2022, De Guindos also.

Oil steadied in early Asian trade on Tuesday as indications that producer alliance OPEC+ sought to avoid a collapse in prices, along with a slight softening in the U.S. dollar, tempered an earlier selloff.

Brent crude futures rose 26 cents, or 0.3%, to $84.32 per barrel by 0033 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 19 cents at $76.90 per barrel.

Gold prices rose on Tuesday as the dollar’s rally paused, but prices held close to a 2½-year low on expectations of further policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve in its efforts to quell soaring inflation.

Spot gold gained 0.6% at $1,631.89 per ounce, as of 0103 GMT.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,638.1.

Spot silver was up 1% at $18.52 per ounce, platinum rose 0.5% to $855.91 and palladium was steady at $2,046.84.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.66%; S&P 500 +0.70%; Nasdaq +0.74%.