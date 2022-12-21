Asia-Pacific markets mixed after Wall Street snaps its four-day losing streak

Japan -0.68%. The yield on 2-year Japanese government bonds briefly rose above zero for the first time since 2015 in Wednesday morning trade. The yield on the 10-year JGB jumped more than 3 basis points to stand at 0.451%, also reaching 2015 highs, while the yield on the 30-year JGB inched up 2 basis points to trade at 1.6%. China -0.10%. Hong Kong +0.29%. Australia +1.29%. Australian data – Westpac Leading index for November -0.13% m/m (prior 0.02%). India -0.10%. Overnight on Wallstreet, major US indices eked out a gain Tuesday, snapping a four-day streak of losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 92.47 points, or 0.28%, to close at 32,850.01. The S&P 500 gained 0.11% to 3,821.73, while the Nasdaq Composite ticked up 0.01% to close at 10,547.11. New Zealand data – Credit card spending for November -2.6% m/m (prior 1.0%). New Zealand data – November trade balance -1863mn (vs. -2129mn previoulsy ). New Zealand GDT price index -3.8%. Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stocks offset worries about rising COVID-19 cases in top oil importer China. Brent crude futures rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $80.06 per barrel by 0404 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 4 cents, or 0.1%, to $76.27. U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.55%; S&P 500 +0.46%; Nasdaq +0.51%.