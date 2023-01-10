Asia-Pacific markets mixed after the Nasdaq extended gains for a second day on Wall Street

Japan +0.78%. Japan data – December Tokyo area CPI, core core is +2.7% y/y. Japan data – November household spending -1.2% y/y (prior 1.2%). China -0.13%. Hong Kong -0.28%. Australia -0.28%. Australia weekly consumer confidence survey jumps to its highest since September 2022. India -0.94%. Overnight on Wall Street, US major indices are closing mixed with declines in the Dow and S&P and a gain in the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000. The Dow industrial average fell -112.98 points or -0.34% at 33517.66; S&P fell -2.97 points or -0.08% at 3892.10 and Nasdaq rose 66.37 points or +0.63% at 10635.66. Heads up for Bank of Japan Governor Kuroda speaking Tuesday, 5am US Eastern time (10 GMT). Investors digested South Korea’s latest current account balance data from November, which shifted from a surplus to a deficit for the first time since August. U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.12%; S&P 500 -0.13%; Nasdaq -0.21%.