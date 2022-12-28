Asia-Pacific markets mixed after decline on Wall Street as investors look ahead to 2023 headwinds

loveguli/E+ via Getty Images Japan -0.41%. Japan data – November preliminary industrial production -0.1% m/m (expected -0.3%). The Bank of Japan reiterated its stance that the latest widening of its yield curve control tolerance range should not be interpreted as a chance in monetary policy direction. China -0.24%. China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index for December is expected to come in at 48 on Saturday, below the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction. China COVID update – Chinese people can travel abroad from January 8 2023. The U.S. government is considering imposing new Covid rules for travelers from China, officials said. Separately, Japan announced on Tuesday it would require a negative Covid test for visitors from China starting Dec. 30. Hong Kong +1.22%. Australia -0.30%. India +0.12%. Overnight on Wallstreet, the S&P 500 fell 0.4% to 3,829.25 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1% gain, closing at 33,241.56. The Nasdaq dropped 1.4% to 10,353.23. Oil prices climbed on Wednesday as markets were optimistic about fuel demand recovery as China continues to ease its Covid restrictions. Brent futures for February delivery rose 31 cents to $84.64 a barrel, a 0.4% gain, by 0117 GMT. U.S. crude advanced 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.75 per barrel. Amid the optimistic market mood both benchmarks hit their highest level in three weeks on Tuesday. Gold prices eased on Wednesday pressured by an uptick in the U.S. dollar, having risen 2% in the previous session following China’s decision to further ease Covid restrictions. Spot gold was down 0.2% to $1,809.58 per ounce as of 0037 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.3% to $1,818.50. Spot silver lost 0.4% to $23.95, platinum slipped 0.5% to $1,015.17 and palladium fell 0.5% to $1,821.28. U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.14%; S&P 500 +0.10%; Nasdaq +0.06%.