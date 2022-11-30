Asia-Pacific markets largely higher despite disappointing China’s factory activity data

Japan -0.21%. Japan data – October preliminary industrial production -2.6% m/m (expected -1.5%). China -0.16%. China official Manufacturing PMI 48.0 (expected 49.0) & Services 46.7 (expected 48.0). Hong Kong +0.19%. Australia +0.43%. Australian monthly CPI cools a little – AUD/USD little changed. Australian private sector credit growth for October +0.6% m/m (expected +0.6%). Australian October building permits -6.0% m/m (expected -1.8%). Australian Q3 construction work completed +2.2% q/q (expected +1.5%). Australian monthly CPI inflation (October 2022) 6.9% y/y (expected 7.4%). India +0.15%. Overnight on Wall Street, the Nasdaq and the S&P closed lower for the 3rd consecutive day. The Dow is closing unchanged – maybe with a small 1 point gain as the final trades are processed.. The Dow Jones Industrial Average up about 2.67 points or 0.01% at 33852.52. The S&P 500 down 6.32 points or -0.16% at 3957.63. The Nasdaq Composite down -65.71 points -0.59% at 10983.79. New Zealand business confidence (November) -57.1% (prior -42.7%). NZ data – October building permits -10.7% m/m (prior +3.6%). South Korea data – industrial output drops at its fastest m/m rate since May of 2020. Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude inventories were seen falling, but concerns that OPEC+ would leave output policy unchanged at its upcoming meeting limited gains. Brent crude futures were up 65 cents or 0.8% at $83.68 per barrel by 0132 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 68 cents or 0.9% to $78.88 per barrel. Gold prices were little changed on Wednesday, with investors largely focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for insights into the U.S. central bank’s monetary policy path. Spot gold was flat at $1,750.00 per ounce, as of 0019 GMT. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,746.80. Spot silver slipped 0.2% to $21.23, platinum fell 0.1% to $1,000.88and palladium rose 0.2% to $1,837.58. U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.02%; S&P 500 +0.13%; Nasdaq +0.12%.