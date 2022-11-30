Asia-Pacific markets higher following Wall Street’s rally as Fed signals smaller hikes ahead

Japan +1.12%. Japan Manufacturing PMI (November) 49.0 (prior 50.7). Japan data – Q3 business capex +2.4% q/q. China +0.74%. China November Manufacturing PMI 49.4 (prior 49.2). Hong Kong +1.56%. Australia +0.96%. Australian private capital expenditure (September quarter 2022) -0.6% (expected +1.5%). Australia’s 2nd Manufacturing PMI for November comes in at 51.3 (prior 52.7). Australia manufacturing PMI for November 44.7 (prior 49.6). India +0.45%. Overnight on Wall Street, major indexes ended the session higher, with the S&P ending its 3-day losing streak and the Dow Jones jumping 700 points after Powell’s comments. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.59% to close at 10,983.78. The S&P 500 lost 0.16%, ending the day at 3,957.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a marginal gain, closing 3.07 points, or 0.01%, higher at 33,852.53. South Korea November exports have plunged, -14% y/y (expected -11%).South Korea exports eked out a tiny 1.1% gain q/q in Q3. Oil prices are little changed in early Asia hours. The West Texas Intermediate futures dipped fractionally to stand at $80.53 per barrel, while the Brent crude futures shed 0.06% to stand at $86.92 per barrel. U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones -0.02%; S&P 500 +0.16%; Nasdaq +0.19%.