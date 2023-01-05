Asia-Pacific markets higher after stocks snap 2-day losing streak as Wall Street shakes off Fed minutes

Japan +0.40%. Japan December consumer confidence index 30.3 vs 28.6 prior. China +1.04%. China Caixin Services PMI for December 48.0 (vs. prior 46.7). China will reopen the border with Hong Kong on January 8. Hong Kong +1.42%. Hong Kong’s S&P Purchasing Managers’ Index ticked higher to 49.6 in December from 48.7 in November despite remaining in contraction territory for the fourth consecutive month. Australia +0.06%. Australian December services PMI 47.3 (prior 47.6) & Composite 47.5 (prior 48.0). India -0.45%. Overnight on Wall Street, stocks snapped a two-day losing streak as Fed minutes released Wednesday from the December meeting showed higher interest rates are to remain as long as inflation stays high. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133 points, or 0.40%, to close at 33,269.77. The S&P 500 climbed 0.75% to 3,825.97 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.69% to close at 10,458.76. Singapore’s retail sales for November is slated for release later in the day. The Federal Reserve released the minutes from its Dec. 13-14 meeting, which showed central bank officials expect rates to be higher for “some time.” Job openings in November were 10.5 million, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. Oil prices climbed more than 1% after seeing two days of declines, as China’s reopening added optimism for an economic rebound and support in demand. Brent crude futures rose 1.08% to $78.68 a barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures gained 1.19% to $73.71 a barrel. U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.13%; S&P 500 -0.11%; Nasdaq -0.13%.