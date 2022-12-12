Asia-Pacific markets declined as investors looked ahead to a Fed meeting and U.S. inflation data this week

Japan -0.21%.November Japanese PPI +9.3% vs +8.9% y/y expected. China -0.67%. Hong Kong -2.04%. Australia -0.45%. India -0.08%. The major averages fell on Friday to clinch a losing week, snapping a two-week winning streak for Wall Street. The Dow fell 2.77%, suffering its worst stretch since September. The S&P 500 fell 3.37%, suffering its worst stretch since September. The Nasdaq composite fell 3.99%, suffering its worst weekly stretch in a month. New Zealand net migration +3,343 vs +2,176 prior. On Monday, India is scheduled to release inflation and industrial output data. Oil prices rose more than 1% on Monday as a key pipeline supplying the United States stayed shut while Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to cut production in retaliation for a Western price cap on its exports. Brent crude futures were up 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $76.40 a barrel by 0300 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.53 a barrel, up 51 cents, or 0.7%. Gold prices fell on Monday, dragged down by a firmer dollar, while investors positioned for key U.S. inflation data and the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike verdict due this week. Spot gold slipped 0.5% to $1,787.80 per ounce, as of 0302 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.6% at $1,799.60. Spot silver lost 0.8% to $23.27, platinum fell 0.5% to $1,016.88 and palladium ticked 0.6% lower to $1,938.33. U.S. futures lower. Dow Jones -0.09%; S&P 500 -0.09%; Nasdaq -0.15%.