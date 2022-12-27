Asia markets rise as China says it will end quarantine for inbound travelers

Japan +0.21%. Japan’s November unemployment rate was 2.5%, in line with expectations from analysts polled by Reuters. Japan’s retail sales grew 2.6% in November, marking the ninth month of growth, according to data released by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. China +0.83%. China’s total profits of industrial enterprises for January to November fell further to -3.6% compared with a year ago, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. China to hold Covid press briefing at 3 p.m. local time. The measures, released late Monday, also said China would scrap quarantine for inbound travelers as of Jan. 8, 2023. Hong Kong Market Closed. Australia Market Closed. India +0.10%. New Zealand are closed for Christmas holiday. Most of Asia is on holiday today, forex liquidity is extremely thin. On Friday on Wallstreet, major US indices are closing the day higher and near highs for the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 176 points higher, or 0.5%, to 33,203.93. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 3,844.82, while the and Nasdaq Composite added 0.2% to close at 10,497.86. The severe winter snowstorm, which swept across the U.S. over the last few days, will have spillover effects onto the global energy market, said Andy Lipow, President of Lipow Oil Associates. Oil prices rose in light trade on Tuesday on concerns that winter storms across the United States are affecting logistics and production of petroleum products and shale oil. Brent crude was up 73 cents, or 0.9%, at $84.65 a barrel by 0122 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.41 a barrel, up 85 cents, or 1.1%. Gold prices edged up in early Asian hours on Tuesday, helped by a softer dollar, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend. Spot gold was up 0.3% to $1,802.63 per ounce as of 0021 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,810.00. Spot silver gained 0.7% to $23.88, platinum was up 0.5% to $1,027.00 and palladium rose 0.6% to $1,774.00. U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.50%; S&P 500 +0.61%; Nasdaq +0.77%.