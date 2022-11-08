Asia markets mostly rise after Wallstreet notch second straight day of gains and ahead of U.S. midterm elections

Japan +1.25%. Japan wages data for September: Labor cash earnings +2.1% y/y, expected +2.0%, prior +1.7%; Real wages (i.e. after inflation) are still falling, down 1.3% y/y and Overtime pay +6.7% y/y. Japan household spending +1.8% m/m (expected +1.7%) and +2.3% y/y (expected +2.7%). China -0.84%. China export slowdown “is a worrying sign for global growth”. Hong Kong -0.76%. Australia +0.36%. Australian Business Confidence 0 (prior 5) & Conditions 22 (prior 25). Australian Consumer Confidence (November) -6.9% m/m (prior -0.9%). Australian inflation expectations have hit their highest ever on record for this survey. Australian service PMI for October falls further into contraction: 47.7 (prior 48.0). India +0.39%. Overnight, the major US indices are closing higher for the 2nd consecutive trading day. The gains are being led by the Dow 30, also for the 2nd consecutive day. The Dow industrial average up 423.59 points or 1.31% at 32827.10. The S&P 500 index up 36.33 points or 0.96% at 3806.88, while the Nasdaq Composite index +89.28 points or 0.85% at 10564.53. RBNZ inflation expectations data still rising: 2 year expectations 3.62% (prior 3.07%). Oil prices were little changed early on Tuesday as supply worries offset recession fears and China’s commitment to its zero-Covid policy. Brent crude rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $97.99 a barrel by 0155 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 7 cents, or 0.1%, to $91.86 a barrel. Gold prices were listless on Tuesday as investors held to the sidelines ahead of key U.S. inflation figures, which are likely to influence the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike narrative. Spot gold was flat at $1,675.29 per ounce, as of 0034 GMT. Bullion prices hit a three-week peak in the previous session, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,677.30. Spot silver was up 0.1% at $20.80. Platinum rose 0.1% to $980.09 and palladium also gained 0.1% to$1,898.22. U.S. futures mixed. Dow Jones +0.03%; S&P 500 -0.07%; Nasdaq -0.09%.