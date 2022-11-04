Asia markets mixed ahead of U.S. jobs report

Japan -1.78%. Japan Services PMI for October at 53.2.

China +2.63%.

Hong Kong +7.25%.

Australia +0.50%. Australian Q3 retail sales data out earlier showed sales growth slowing notably, Real retail sales (i.e. ex-inflation) +0.2% q/q (prior +1%).

Australian Construction PMI for October plunges further, to 43.3 (prior 46.5).

India -0.24%.

Overnight, U.S. stocks declined for a fourth consecutive session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 146.51 points, or 0.46%, to close at 32,001.25. The S&P 500 lost 1.06% to finish at 3,719.89, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.73% to settle at 10,342.94.

Qantas’ shareholders meeting and Singapore’s retail sales data are also slated for Friday.

The monthly U.S. employment report is scheduled to be released later. Economists expect 205,000 jobs were added in October, and forecast the unemployment rate remained at 3.5%, according to Dow Jones.

Oil prices slid in early trade on Friday, extending losses from the previous session on fears U.S. interest rates will go higher than previously expected and fresh concerns that Covid outbreaks will dent fuel demand in China.

Brent crude futures dropped by 22 cents, or 0.2%, to $94.45 a barrel at 0025 GMT after falling 1.5% in the previous session. The contract was on track to fall more than 1% for the week.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 27 cents, or 0.3%, to $87.90 a barrel, deepening a 2% loss from the previous session, but on course to end flat for the week.

Gold prices were little changed on Friday, but the metal was headed for a second straight weekly drop as a stronger dollar and U.S. Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy stance clouded outlook for the non-yielding bullion.

Spot gold rose 0.1% at $1,631.33 per ounce, as of 0043 GMT, but it was down 0.6% for the week so far.

U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,633.70.

Spot silver was flat at $19.46, platinum fell 0.1% to $917.84 and palladium was steady at $1,800.81.

U.S. futures higher. Dow Jones +0.16%; S&P 500 +0.29%; Nasdaq +0.56%.