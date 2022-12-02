Ashok Leyland stock price down 1.68 per cent as Sensex slides

Shares of . fell 1.68 per cent to Rs 146.1 at 02:10PM hours (IST) on Friday. Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap up start to the session.

As per data available on BSE, total traded quantity on the counter stood at 554,091 shares with a turnover of Rs 8.09 crore till 02:10PM (IST). The stock traded at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 171.06, while the price-to-book value ratio stood at 4.71.

Return on equity (ROE) was at -4.93 per cent, according to exchange data. The stock hit an intraday high of Rs 149.35 and a low of Rs 145.15 during the session and quoted a 52-week high price of Rs 169.4 and a 52-week low of Rs 93.2.

The stock’s beta value, which measures its volatility in relation to the broader market, stood at 1.55.

Technical Indicators

The 200-DMA (day moving average) of the stock stood at Rs 138.68 on December 02, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 149.66. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades below 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it is considered a bearish trend. If it trades between 50-DMA and 200-DMA, then it suggests the stock can go either way.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) of the stood at 45.18. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, a stock is considered overbought when the RSI value stands above 70 and oversold when it is below 30.

Promoter holding

As of 30-Sep-2022, promoters held 51.54 per cent stake in the company, while FIIs held 15.03 per cent and domestic institutional investors had 19.5 per cent.