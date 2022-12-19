Ashok Leyland shares gain 1.13% as Sensex rises

Shares of . traded 1.13 per cent higher in Monday’s session at 01:50PM (IST). The stock opened at Rs 141.0 and has touched an intraday high and low of Rs 143.0 and Rs 138.75, respectively, during the session so far.

The stock quoted a 52-week high of Rs 169.4 and a 52-week low of 93.2. About 504,325 shares changed hands on the counter so far.

Benchmark Nifty50 was up 96.05 points at 18365.05, while the BSE Sensex traded 289.1 points higher at 61626.91 at the time of writing of this report.

In the Nifty pack, 5 stocks traded the day in the green, while 44 were in the red.

Key Financials



For the quarter ended 30-Sep-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 9620.28 crore, up 32.72 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 7248.49 crore and up 72.19 per cent from the year-ago quarter. The company reported net profit of Rs 163.91 crore for the latest quarter.

Promoter Holdings



Promoters held 51.54 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Sep-2022, while FIIs held 15.03 per cent and MFs 12.78 per cent.

Technicals



On the technical charts, the 200-Day Moving Average (DMA) of the stock stood at Rs 139.77 on December 19, while the 50-DMA was at Rs 147.33. If a stock trades above 50-DMA and 200-DMA, it usually means the immediate trend is upward. On the other hand, if the stock trades well below 50-DMA and 200-DMA both, it is considered as bearish trend and if trades between these averages, then it suggests the stock can go either way.