Ashok Leyland shares drop 0.5% as Sensex falls

Shares of the . traded at Rs 150.15 on BSE at 12:17PM (IST) on Wednesday, down 0.5 per cent. The stock quoted a 52-week low price of Rs 93.2 and a high of Rs 169.4.

Earlier in the day, the stock saw a gap down opening.

At the prevailing price, the stock traded at -2640.22 times its trailing 12-month EPS of Rs -0.06 per share and 4.71 times its book value, as per BSE data.

A total of 338,447 shares changed hands on the counter till 12:17PM (IST). The stock commands a market value of Rs 44091.62 crore and is part of the Auto – Cars/UV/CV industry.

The scrip has been an outperformer , up 15.81 per cent in the past one year in comparison with a 4.96 per cent fall in Sensex.

During the day, the stock moved between Rs 150.85 and Rs 148.05.





Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 0.0 per cent in the company as of 30-Jun-2022. FII and MF ownership in Ashok Leyland Ltd. stood at 14.91 per cent and 14.81 per cent, respectively.