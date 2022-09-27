Ashok Leyland share price down 2.04 per cent

Shares of . traded 2.04 per cent up at Rs 151.3 at around 02:04PM (IST) on Tuesday. The stock had closed at Rs 154.45 in the previous session. Equity benchmark Sensex traded 246.04 points higher at 57391.26 around the same time.

The scrip has climbed 16.03 per cent in the last one year till date, while the 30-share index has -4.43 per cent during the same period.

The stock’s 52-week high price stood at Rs 169.4 and the 52-week low price at Rs 93.2.

Trading volume on the counter stood at 742,923 shares, while it quoted a price-to-earnings ratio of -2644.61, an EPS value of -0.06 and a price-to-book value of 4.71. In the Nifty50 pack, 33 stocks traded in the green, while 17 stocks were in the red.

Promoter/FII Holding

Promoters held 51.54 per cent stake in the company as of 30-Jun-2022, while overseas investor and mutual funds’ ownership stood at 15.03 per cent and 14.93 per cent, respectively.

Key Financials

For the quarter ended 30-Jun-2022, the company reported consolidated sales of Rs 7248.49 crore, down 27.21 per cent from the previous quarter’s Rs 9957.95 crore and down 76.65 per cent from the year-ago quarter’s Rs 4103.27 crore. The company reported net profit of Rs 68.05 crore for the latest quarter.

Technical Indicators



The MACD signalled a bearish bias on the counter. The MACD is known for signalling trend reversals in traded securities or indices. It is the difference between the 26-day and 12-day exponential moving averages. A nine-day exponential moving average, called the signal line, is plotted on top of the MACD to reflect “buy” or “sell” opportunities. When the MACD crosses below the signal line, it gives a bearish signal, indicating that the price of the security may see a downward movement and vice versa.