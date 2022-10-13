Ashland Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Second Child Pornography Conviction

MADISON, WIS. – Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Adam M. Smith, 35, of Ashland, Wisconsin, pleaded guilty and was sentenced yesterday by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography. Judge Peterson gave the defendant credit for the approximately one year he has spent in custody already. The term of imprisonment will be followed by 10 years of supervised release.

On August 11, 2020, Smith was released from state custody after serving three years in prison for possessing child pornography. On September 20, 2021, the defendant’s probation officer searched his phone and found a reference to a tablet. Smith’s conditions of probation required him to notify his probation officer of any electronic devices that he possessed, and he failed to disclose the tablet. The probation officer then found a tablet in Smith’s car. Law enforcement officers searched the tablet and found numerous child pornography images and videos.

The charge against Smith was the result of an investigation conducted by the Ashland Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman prosecuted this case.