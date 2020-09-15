Ashland, Ky; Robert Amos Sentenced to 140 Months for Methamphetamine and Fentanyl Trafficking | USAO-EDKY

(STL.News) – A Dayton, Ohio man, Robert Amos, 33, was sentenced in federal court on Monday, to 140 months in prison, before U.S. District Judge David Bunning, for possession with intention to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to his plea agreement, Amos admitted that when he was stopped by law enforcement, he was in possession of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and a quantity of fentanyl for distribution.

Amos pleaded guilty in May 2020.

Under federal law, Amos must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for six years.

Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and J.T. Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Field Division, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by DEA and the FADE Drug Task Force. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.

