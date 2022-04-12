Ashland: Jamaal A. Stokes Sentenced for Meth Trafficking

Ashland Man, Jamaal A. Stokes Sentenced to 108 Months for Methamphetamine Trafficking

ASHLAND, KY (STL.News) An Ashland man, Jamaal A. Stokes, 31, was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison on Monday, by U.S. District Judge David Bunning, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to Stokes plea agreement, in September 2021, law enforcement conducted a search of Stokes’ residence and found him in possession of between one and two pounds of methamphetamine, a large amount of marijuana, a large amount of cash, a digital scale, and plastic baggies.

Stokes pleaded guilty in December 2021.

Under federal law, Stokes must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cynthia Rieker.

