Ashish Kacholia increases stake in this multibagger smallcap

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia increased his stake in in the quarter ended December. According to the latest shareholding pattern of the stock on the BSE, the investor held 14,34,399 equity shares or 2.08% stake in the company as of December-end.In the Q3 period, the investor held 13,51,649 shares or 1.96% stake. This implies that the investor added another 0.12% stake in the company in the recently concluded quarter.In accordance with the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Ashish Kacholia popularly referred as D-Street’s ‘Big Whale’ holds as many as 44 stocks with an estimated net worth of more than Rs 1,844 crore.In the December quarter, the investor added fresh stakes in and Golidam International. Other than these, he has upped stake in , , and .Some of the other stocks in his portfolio include , , (India), Safar Industries, and Hindware Home Innovation.Gravita India is a multibagger stock that has yielded gains to the tune of 635% in the last 3 years. Meanwhile, in the last 1 year,the stock has gained 33%.

The consensus recommendation from 1 analyst for the stock is ‘strong buy’.Currently, the stock is trading with 93% gains from its 52-week low price at Rs 445.45. The stock’s 52-week low and high price are Rs 231 and Rs 473.4 per share, respectively.The company’s stock shows strong momentum with price above short-, medium- and long-term moving averages. Also, the company’s annual net profits have been improving for the last 2 years.With a market valuation of Rs 3,075 crore, Gravita India is a smallcap company. Based in Jaipur, Gravita India is among the largest lead producers in India. The company’s business verticals comprise manufacturing, turnkey solutions and international trade.