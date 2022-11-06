Ashish Kacholia buys 2.13% stake in multibagger smallcap stock via bulk deal

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia on Friday bought 231,683 shares of , representing a 2.13% stake through a bulk deal on the BSE.

According to the data on the exchange, the shares were sold at Rs 842 apiece, a discount of 1% to the previous closing price.

In the September quarter, Kacholia added a stake in Shankara Building, and . Further, as per the latest filings, the investor holds 41 stocks with an estimated net worth of over Rs 1,919.3 crore, Trendlyne data shows.

Shares of Raghav Productivity Enhancers ended 12.29% higher at Rs 954 on Friday. The stock, on a year-to-date basis, yielded a 28% return, while its three years return is at about 800%.

With an m-cap of Rs 1,037 crore, Raghav Productivity Enhancers operates as a stone supplier. The company also manufactures and exports ferroalloys, ramming mass, silica ramming mixes, and pig iron.

