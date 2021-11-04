Asheville: Marie Biddix Sentenced For Trafficking Narcotics

Asheville Woman, Krissy Marie Biddix Is Sentenced To 14 Years For Trafficking In Narcotics

CHARLOTTE, N.C (STL.News) Acting U.S. Attorney William T. Stetzer announced today that Krissy Marie Biddix, 43, of Asheville, was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by four years of supervised release for trafficking in narcotics.

According to filed court documents and today’s sentencing hearing, on January 7, 2020, at approximately 8:50 p.m., an officer with the Weaverville Police Department conducted a traffic stop of Biddix’s vehicle for driving with an expired license plate. Over the course of the traffic stop, the officer determined that Biddix had three outstanding state warrants for probation violations and failure to appear in court.

Court records show that Biddix was taken into custody and during a subsequent search of the Biddix’s vehicle law enforcement seized trafficking quantities of several types of controlled substances, including fentanyl, methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine, as well as hydrocodone, Xanax and marijuana. Law enforcement also seized six doses of Narcan, which is used to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, a loaded firearm, and more than $4,300 in cash.

On January 22, 2021, Biddix pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances. She is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

In making today’s announcement, Acting U.S. Attorney Stetzer thanked the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Asheville Post of Duty, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, the Weaverville Police Department, and the Asheville Police Department for their investigation of the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Kent, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Asheville, prosecuted the case.

