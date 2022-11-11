AscendEX New User Promotions: Reward Every Step of the Way

press release

PRESS RELEASE. New York, NY, November 11, 2022 – AscendEX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, is excited to announce its new user rewards program, providing users an exclusive chance to mine BTC and earn satoshis rewards (SATs) by completing tasks. In addition, all new users will be able to get 10,000 SATs when they sign-up instantly!

Easy As 1-2-3

The AscendEX new user rewards program includes BTC mining rewards, user challenges, and task rewards for every new and current user on the platform. This rewards program is designed to familiarize users with the key features of our platform.

Bitcoin mining has never been so easy.

Once you sign-up and verify your account, you will immediately be able to start mining BTC and stacking SATs just for being active. In addition, you’ll receive a 10,000 SAT bonus just for signing up!

Our satoshi ticker on the rewards program home page will continue to tick upward when you are logged in and active, regardless of whether you are trading or just checking your portfolio. No matter what, you are constantly mining BTC and adding to your total rewards balance.

Get Paid to Trade – Complete Tasks, Stack SATs

Don’t peak, Ascend! Along with constantly being able to mine BTC from your desktop and mobile device, the program allows users to earn BTC for completing tasks. Upon completing a task, you will receive a notification that congratulates you, and the corresponding SAT amount will be credited to your SAT reward ticker. These tasks range from easy tasks, such as logging onto the site once a day, to difficult ones, like making a trade worth over 5,000 USD(T). Stake and earn or trade futures, margin, and cash to earn more bitcoin.

Users who login everyday will be eligible to claim up to 1,000 SATs just by logging in. You can boost this reward amount by completing the KYC process, which allows AscendEX to confirm your identity. The boost will dramatically improve the reward of any future task that you complete.

Climb with friends to receive even more rewards! The AscendEX new user rewards program allows users to invite their friends and get even more bitcoin. Participants can simply register to get their referral code and share the affiliate URL with friends via text, email, or social channels. Once the invitee completes a task, SAT rewards will be granted to the referral user’s account. Keep track of how many tasks that your friends have completed and then claim your rewards!

Redeem your Rewards

You can track your rewards in our newly designed rewards center or via the SAT ticker, which is available both on the dashboard and in the rewards center. Track the tasks required to complete the next level. When each progress bar is completely filled, claim your SAT reward. Repeat more rounds to earn more SATs! Once 100,000 SATs are reached, it’s time to cash out. SATs can be redeemed to your cash account, sold for USD(T), or withdrawn to an external wallet.

To learn more about the AscendEX New User Promotions, see AscendEX’s Official Website: https://bit.ly/3tzD4fr







