Pittsburgh Man, Asa Collins Pleads Guilty to Violating Federal Drug Laws

(STL.News) A resident of Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhood pleaded guilty in federal court to a violation of the federal narcotics laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

Asa Collins, aka “Asa Brown”), 20, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a quantity of heroin, fentanyl, and tramadol before Senior United States District Judge Arthur J. Schwab.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on April 27, 2021, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Officers stopped a vehicle operated by Collins in Pittsburgh’s Northside neighborhood for a traffic infraction. During a subsequent search of his vehicle, officers found approximately 8 “bricks” – containing roughly 400 individual dosage units – of heroin, fentanyl, and tramadol mixtures (each of which is a scheduled controlled substance), along with a loaded .45 caliber pistol. In connection with his guilty plea, Collins admitted to possessing the controlled substances with the intent to distribute them, along with unlawfully possessing the .45 caliber pistol.

Senior Judge Schwab scheduled sentencing for October 20, 2022. The law provides for a total sentence of up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1,000,000, or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed is based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorneys Christopher Cook and Jerome A. Moschetta are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Safe Streets Task Force and the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police conducted the investigation that led to the prosecution of Collins.

