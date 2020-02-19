As Wave of Baby Boomers Enter Retirement, Journey Capital and SilverPoint Senior Living Team Up to Build Modern Senior Living Communities

NEW BRAUNFELS (STL.News) – With a wave of Baby Boomers transitioning into retirement, two Texas companies are combining their talents to address the growing demand for senior living and residential care services. New Braunfels-based SilverPoint Senior Living, a newly-formed management company led by CEO Shawn Corzine, has inked an expansion partnership with Journey Capital, a real estate development company out of Dallas by hospitality entrepreneurs, Anand Patel and Narayan Patel.

“This is a natural partnership because we already share the same vision, and that’s to build best-in-class senior living communities,” says Corzine. “What makes it a smart partnership is the visibility we now have as a combined team with complementary expertise.”

Corzine, a 15-year industry veteran, first met his new partners in 2019 when he was enlisted to manage the company’s first senior living acquisition in San Antonio. “Having a partner with this much operational experience is a huge advantage,” says Anand Patel. “We can stay true to what already works really well for our residents, and we can better anticipate and prepare for challenges.”

Ultimately, says Anand Patel, their goal is to create elevated senior living environments. “We’re passionate about hospitality, and we want to leverage our industry’s best thinking to shape the future of senior living. Investing in SilverPoint and partnering with Shawn allows us all to focus on what we know best.”

With its investment in SilverPoint Senior Living, Journey Capital’s co-founders will also assume roles as partners in the management company. The trio’s previous work together gives Corzine confidence in the new partnership. “Hands-on ownership is going to be important not just as we’re ramping up, but also for protecting the company’s values in the longer term,” Narayan Patel says. “Care and integrity are foundational for the overall growth and success of a senior living venture.”

SilverPoint’s mission is to intentionally engage residents, family members, and staff in ways that build cohesive and consistent communities of care with a program that addresses three key service areas: Engaged Living, Engaged Dining, and Engaged Wellness. “It’s never too late to unlock human potential,” says Corzine. “Housing, diet, exercise and recreation — these are basic human needs, but they’re also areas where we can deepen personal connections and inspire a sense of purpose. That’s how we can help people thrive.”

Journey Capital will work with SilverPoint to grow its development and acquisition pipeline and lean on the company for third-party management and consulting services. While SilverPoint is currently focused on senior living markets across Texas, Corzine says he and his partners have plans to strategically expand outside of the state in the near term. “There’s a whole generation of people whose needs are quickly evolving, and we can most effectively meet their needs by evolving as an industry. That, I think, is why hospitality is the perfect lens for us to reimagine our future.”