As The Market Collapses, Big Eyes Coin Rises: Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions | Bitcoinist.com – Bitcoinist

As The Market Collapses, Big Eyes Coin Rises: Bitcoin and Ethereum Predictions

2022 has been a rough year for the crypto space as the market has suffered for the majority of the year. What seemed to be a slow recovery has fallen once again over the past few days, especially in light of the FTX collapse. It is hard for crypto enthusiasts and experts to predict the future of the market at this current moment. At the time of writing, both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), the two largest coins, are on the decline. However, as a crypto user, there’s no need to lose hope as the new project Big Eyes (BIG) is on the rise and is set to be one of the leading meme coins.

What Is Big Eyes (BIG)?

Big Eyes is a new project that is set to officially launch soon. At the time of writing, it is in stage six of presale which seems to be selling out fast. Having raised over $9.7 million already, it seems as if Big Eyes is already becoming popular with the crypto community and is set to grow further once it has launched.

Big Eyes is not the typical meme coin and stands out from the rest. The two most popular meme coins are Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which both share a dog theme. Due to their high levels of success, newer meme coins such as Baby Doge Coin and Floki Inu have tried to fit into this theme to be a part of the meme coin dog community. However, this hasn’t shown to work well as of yet – the market for dog meme coins perhaps seems to be oversaturated. Hence, Big Eyes has taken a different approach by adopting a cat theme for itself. Embracing the cute, fun, and friendly nature of a cat, Big Eyes aims to create an enjoyable platform for its users.

Additionally, Big Eyes has plans to do well in the long term and has embraced the rising NFT culture. In the last couple of years, NFTs have become extremely popular among crypto users. So, Big Eyes aims to capitalize on this by creating an exclusive club for NFT owners called the Big Eyes Sushi Crew. Set to launch its first NFT collection soon, Big Eyes aims to put the wants and needs of its users above all else. This is a great indication of long-term success.

Bitcoin and Ethereum: Two Giants In Decline?

Bitcoin and Ethereum are the two largest and most influential cryptocurrencies in the market. However, as a result of the recent market dip, they are both on the decline (at the time of writing).

Bitcoin has been in question by many experts this year as it has been low all year. Reaching its peak in November 2021 of approximately $69,000, this year has been a major low for Bitcoin.

On the other hand, as Bitcoin and Ethereum are the top cryptocurrencies, it seems unlikely for them to go anywhere. Especially as Ethereum is the largest blockchain in the market and the recent merge that took place gives hope for Ethereum to remain strong in the long term.

Whilst the market is unpredictable right now, one thing that users can be sure of is the long-term gains that Big Eyes could provide. As it is already doing so well, it seems as if Big Eyes could become one of the biggest meme coins. To join the growing Big Eyes community, get ready for the Black Friday special offer by clicking here, and using code BLACKFRIDAY50 (goes live on Friday the 25th)!

Learn more about Big Eyes here:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL



Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.

