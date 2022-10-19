As global oil production is reduced, will gas prices increase or decrease? The answer is mixed.

In July, President Joe Biden visited Saudi Arabia to met with the crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman. The trip was widely seen as an attempt to get the Saudis to ramp up oil production to lower gas prices. Saudi Arabia is the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ largest oil producer.

OPEC, along with a Russia-led group of oil producers known together as OPEC+, said last week that it would cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, a move that will likely raise oil prices. But experts say demand for crude and gasoline could fall if central banks’ efforts to slow inflation lead to an economic downturn.

OPEC+ said the decision was based on the “uncertainty that surrounds the global economic and oil market outlooks.”

While the U.S. is still the top producer of oil, Saudi Arabia and OPEC-friendly Russia, produced more than the U.S. combined in 2021.

The move to cut 2 million barrels of oil production a day by OPEC+ will boost Russia’s oil revenue, helping Russian President Vladimir Putin continue to wage his war in Ukraine.

As of Oct. 7, weekly oil prices were trending up – over $87 a barrel, but are still much lower than the summer highs. In total, oil has increased more than $25 barrel since January 2020.

“Oil prices could remain elevated as a result of the decision by OPEC+ that could further restrict supply,” said Devin Gladden, AAA manager of federal affairs. “However, global concerns in response to rising interest rates, which could lead to a recession, have dampened the outlook for crude demand and sent prices lower.”

Due to worries about interest rates and a possible recession, Gladden said price increases in gas “have stalled and could reverse course further as economic concerns persist.” The weekly national average is down 3 cents, to $3.69 for a gallon of regular. California has the highest price, with a weekly average of $5.85, a gallon but that cost is also down 31 cents from a week ago. The West Coast as a whole saw a 93 cent drop from a week ago, to $5.05 a gallon.

“After a sharp rise in the national average over the last few weeks, we’ve seen an abrupt, yet expected decline as refinery issues have eased in the West and Great Lakes, overpowering some increases elsewhere. Though at the same time, diesel prices have soared,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy in an article published on the company’s website.????? Recession fears, worse-than-expected jobs data and an economic slowdown all contribute to pushing oil lower, the story said.

Drivers on the West Coast are seeing “more relief in the days and weeks ahead,” Gladden said. “West Coast pump prices spiked as several refineries were offline due to unplanned and planned maintenance. However, those refineries are coming back online earlier than expected.” Gladden adds that a cheaper winter blend gasoline is now being used, which should also bring relief.

Last week, President Biden ordered 10 million barrels be released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve over the next month to help lower gas prices for American consumers, and will continue to direct releases from the emergency stockpile “as appropriate,” the White House announced. Making true on the promise, Biden ordered 10 to 15 million additional barrels of oil to be released Monday. Both releases from the reserve are part of the 180 million barrels of oil Biden ordered in March to take place over the next six months. From March 4 through Oct. 7, the U.S. has released 168.8 million barrels, according the the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

America has a current oil reserve of 408 million barrels. The levels have not been this low since June 1984. The highest level of 726.6 million barrels was reached in January 2010. The latest releases in context:

While oil is the biggest cost that goes into the gasoline Americans use, there are other factors that drive up the cost: