As FTX fiasco leaves crypto markets in lurch, Indian crypto evangelists silent on collapse – Republic World

As the crypto price crashed amid the FTX fiasco, the media channels that rammed paid programming for crypto promotion refused to utter anything on the crypto meltdown. India’s fake crypto evangelists have now frozen in response to the FTX fiasco wherein the exchange’s collapse leaves the crypto market in the lurch.

Notably, after crisis-struck cryptocurrency exchange FTX crashed and filed for US bankruptcy, the price of major crypto coins is plummeting, endangering several people’s hard-earned money that they have invested in cryptocurrencies through exchanges like FTX.

Speaking to Republic over FTX collapse, an expert in the Indian Financial market, Ajay Bagga said, “The crypto coins they have nothing underline. It’s based on demand and supply. Whenever there is more demand, people are putting in money, the price would go up. The technology of blockchain is useful. What is built on it are tokens and coins. There is a question mark on their actual and fundamental value. Because fundamentally, you cannot really value it, there is no case flow, there is no asset, and there is no business. So it was more a demand-supply. What has happened is, a very big exchange, the number 2 exchange globally for trading crypto (on whose) 130 companies’ structure that was built on it— FTX has gone bankrupt.”

‘The risk is now of contagion’: Indian Financial Market expert Ajay Bagga

Adding further Bagga said, “What was getting valued about two months back at ?$32 Billion is now reduced to zero. About $10 billion of customers’ money in the exchange in the form of tokens and coins is stuck. We don’t know exactly how much of that will be recoverable.”

“The main thing is, Over the last year, something like bitcoin has gone from $68,000 per coin to less than $16,000 per coin. Overall from a $3 trillion market cap, the cryptocurrency market cap today is about $600 billion. There has been a huge loss to the investors of about $2.4 trillion over the last year,” he said.

Ajay Bagga said, “The risk is now of contagion because lots of funds and investors have parked their money in this FTX. They will all lose money. They will in turn not be able to pay their customers and that is how the contagion spreads.” Recalling the 2008 financial crisis, he said, “It has become the Lehman brothers’ moment for cryptocurrency.”

‘Govt needs to bring regulation’: Economist & market expert Akash Jindal

Economist and market expert Akash Jindal said, “There is a problem with a specific exchange (FTX). I think the message is very loud and clear that there should be a regulation for such exchanges… All the people who have invested in that particular asset, have a sort of problem with confidence when such a thing occurs.”

Batting for the regulation of crypto exchanges by the government, Jindal said, “Regulation, clarity and accountability and authority should be there… India has perhaps the second highest crypto investors in the world.” He said that many Indian youths have invested in cryptocurrencies. “Shouldn’t we protect them? Shouldn’t there be regulation?’ Jindal questioned.

‘It is designed to make people fool’: Founder of Kedianomics Sushil Kedia

Market expert and Founder and CEO of Kedianomics, Sushil Kedia slammed the blatant crypto promotion by calling the cryptocurrency a ‘Ponzi scheme’. “These are Ponzi schemes. The basic design, this belligerence as if they are from the dark net, is that governments are bad and we have to do beyond governments. It’s all intellectual hooliganism. This has been designed to make people fool. This is a very structured game that has been played worldwide,” Kedia told Republic.

“Maybe some people, suspecting idiots have become paid agents without realising that criminals are utilising them to create this euphoria… Until and unless some harsh action is taken, it will not create a deterrent for this to be again adventured by the others like FTX in the future,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that earlier in August when Republic unearthed the crypto scam, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami had called upon those news channels who have been extremely opportunists and who know that people are being fooled but were taking money from the same crypto.

“It’s a blot on India’s journalism and it will be remembered for a long time. Some people in media discarded all forms of ethics and have taken money from the crypto people knowing that Indians are sufferings,” Arnab said.