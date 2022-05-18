Arvin Brave Sentenced for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

Winner Man, Arvin Brave Bird Sentenced for Failure to Register as Sex Offender

(STL.News) United States Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell announced that a Winner, South Dakota, man convicted of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender was sentenced on May 16, 2022, by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Arvin Brave Bird, age 53, was sentenced to 16 months in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Brave Bird was indicted by a federal grand jury on January 11, 2022. He pled guilty on February 24, 2022.

Brave Bird was convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact in April 2017. As a result of this conviction, he is required to register as a sex offender. On November 4, 2021, Brave Bird updated his registration to reflect that he was residing in Rapid City, South Dakota. In November 2021, Brave Bird was directed by his supervising probation officer to relocate to Yankton, South Dakota, for purposes of attending a treatment program.

Brave Bird thereafter moved out of his Rapid City residence, but he did not report to treatment in Yankton and did not update his registration. An arrest warrant was subsequently issued and on December 16, 2021, Brave Bird was arrested at a residence in Winner.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kirk Albertson prosecuted the case.

Brave Bird was immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today