Artificial Intelligence (AI) – The Future Of Real Estate

FALLS CHURCH, VA. (STL.News) – Artificial intelligence is here and there are no signs of it slowing down. From countering credit card fraud to recommending shows on Netflix, the explosive growth of AI started in 2010. According to a survey conducted by PwC, 63% of people agree that AI will help solve complicated problems that have infested societies today, and 59% acknowledge that AI will serve in helping people live more fulfilling lives. With its potential to revolutionize and render more efficiency, Artificial intelligence is infiltrating the real estate industry very quickly.

Searching for a new home can be overwhelming. Today, there are real estate portals that recommend properties touching characteristics such as the area, price, number of rooms, square footage, etc, more often than not, displaying far more information than homebuyers need. On the other hand, we have realtors. Without the help of AI, the agent has to go through the glacial process of marketing, gathering leads, finding the right buyer and then following up.

In 2017, the value of the real estate industry amounted to 134.3 billion U.S. dollars and has been forecast to expand to almost 200 billion U.S. dollars by 2022 ONLY if it manages to adapt to the fast-growing technology today. Thanks to PwC, it has been estimated that if the industry keeps up with Artificial Intelligence, it is predicted to add more than $15 trillion to the global GDP in the next decade. Now the question is, how many real estate industries are picking up the pace to contribute to the number?

To name some heavy hitters, Zillow and Realtor.com introduced models using AI that uncover a quality resource to collect and scour real estate leads, giving the realtor a head start on sales, recurrently filling their funnels with potential clients. Zillow’s model exhibits creativity but it charges an upfront fee, locking the agent in a contract whether they get to close a deal or not. On the contrary, OpCity (Owned by Realtor.com) offers a comparatively better business model where it charges agents upon a successful closing. However, the referral fee is 35-38% and the leads are not guaranteed. This unpredictability is a flaw. A more reliable, labor-saving Real Estate model? TruConnectRE.Com.

A trailblazer in administering technology and implementing Artificial intelligence, TruConnect Real Estate is eliminating the diffidence faced by other models. Here’s how.

With its effective lead generation system that uses both, inbound and outbound marketing to engage buyers, TruConnect tailors and manages marketing material for the realtor by establishing an all-in-one platform. Being completely invested in the agent’s gain, it not only provides them with solid leads but also offers a complete solution to the problems they’re facing. With its technologically intelligent, data-driven and human-powered approach, TruConnectRE.Com provides the realtor with advanced software to manage and track the leads provided. The cherry on top? TruConnectRE only charges the agent a 25% referral fee after a closing! Yes, that’s right. The referral is only paid once the lead provided to you has evolved!

This system frees up time for the realtor to focus on the latent buyer, closing 2 to 5 times the deals they ordinarily do. They are introduced to screened and potential clients and are left to form a relationship and come to arbitration.

With all eyes on Artificial Intelligence, it’s perceptible that this technology will largely impact the future of the real estate. It will be disruptive and will eliminate comfortable practices, but it will also save a vast amount of time and money when it comes to operational productivity and client assistance. Its ability to collect and analyze from an inflow of data is sure to make agents more efficient, brokers more decisive, and clients ultimately more empowered to experience the buying and selling process with a tap on the screens of their phones.