Art in Embassies Announces Temporary Exhibitions

Art in Embassies Announces New Temporary Exhibitions for Chief of Mission Residences

Washington, DC – The US Department of State released the following statement:

Art in Embassies (AIE) recently completed the installations of three new temporary art exhibitions at Chief of Mission residences in Canada, Poland, and Slovenia. These installations reflect the Ambassadors’ backgrounds and interests and are a vital part of U.S. diplomacy, serving as touchpoints for diplomatic engagement between U.S. representatives and foreign visitors.

Ambassador David L. Cohen’s residential exhibition in Ottawa centers around works from the American Northeast, especially scenes of Philadelphia and Martha’s Vineyard. In Warsaw, Ambassador Brzezinski showcases dance, movement, and diversity in a variety of media and presentation styles, as well as in the age/generation, national origin, sexual orientation, and gender identity of the artists and their subjects. In Ljubljana, Ambassador Harpootlian’s residence features Southern artists whose works of realism and abstraction express the intersection of the natural world, the human spirit, and art.