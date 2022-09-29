Arrivederci Aventador! Last naturally-aspirated V12 Lamborghini EVER

The final Lamborghini Aventador has come off the Italian brand’s assembly line, not only closing the book on an 11-year production run of one of it’s biggest selling models but marks the end of an era for its naturally-aspirated V12 supercars.

The last version – an LP870-4 Ultimae Roadster in a special light blue colour ordered by a Swiss customer – has been pictured being driven out of the factory in Sant’Agata Bolognese at the end of July.

It is the 11,465th Aventador produced since 2011, which is more than the sum of all V12 Lamborghini models that came before it. It will be replaced by a new flagship supercar – here’s what we know about it so far…

Arrivederci Aventador! This is the last example of the Italian supercar brand’s best-selling V12 model – and it’s also the last of its kind. Chairman and CEO, Stephan Winkelmann, pictured (left of car) with staff at the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory

Stephan Winkelmann, who was chairman and boss of Automobili Lamborghini when the Aventador launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2011, described it then as a ‘jump of two generations in terms of design and technology, with an exceptional package of unique, innovative technologies and performance that is simply overwhelming’.

Having left the company to join Audi Sport in 2016 and a brief spell at the helm of Bugatti from 2018, Winkelmann returned to Lamborghini in December 2020 and remains today to witnessed the Aventador reach the end of a life cycle that began under his stewardship.

‘The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production,’ he said this week.

The last example was built at the end of July before the Italian plant closed down for the August break.

More than eight model derivatives have been created since 2011 and over ten one-off special models have been based on the Aventador platform over the last decade.

The final Lamborghini Aventador has come off the Italian brand’s production line, closing the book on an 11-year production run

Lamborghini has produced 11,465 Aventadors since 2011. There have been 8 variants and various one-off creations based on it

‘The Lamborghini Aventador was a game-changer at its launch, and the flagship Lamborghini model for 11 years of production,’ Winklemann said this week, as Lamborghini released images of the final car being made at the factory last month

The last-ever V12 Aventador, a limited-edition LP 780-4 Ultimae, is one of the 350 coupe and 250 roadster versions to close the Aventador’s 11-year cycle

In its time it has set track records, won numerous awards, been the subject of artistic projects and featured in a bounty of films and video games.

Such has been its popularity that Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than the sum of all its previous V12 models.

In fact, by its fifth year the company had delivered 5,000 examples, matching the total number of Murciélagos ever produced, and the famed Italian marque hit the milestone of 10,000 units by September 2020.

To put these numbers into some context, the 11,465 Aventadors made is more than five times the total output of Countach (1,983) and almost four times the production run for Diablo (2,884).

The final cars features a number of bespoke design features – including a special-edition paint option. It will likely have cost the owner close to half a million pounds

Tuned to develop a staggering 770bhp, the final variant of the flagship supercar can accelerate from rest to 62mph in 2.8 seconds and has an eye-jangling top speed of 221mph

Since arriving in 2011, the Aventador has set track records, won numerous awards, been the subject of artistic projects and featured in a bounty of films and video games

The last-ever V12 Aventador, a limited-edition LP 780-4 Ultimae with the 60-degree 6.5-litre engine, is one 250 end-of-the-line roadster versions to close the Aventador’s 11-year cycle and – featuring a number of bespoke design features – will have cost the owner close to half a million pounds.

Interior touches and the light blue paint, for instance, have been created by the brand’s Ad Personam department – you can find out more about it in our recent behind-the-scenes tour of the company’s pop-up lounge in Sardinia.

Tuned to develop a staggering 770bhp, the final variant of the flagship supercar can accelerate from rest to 62mph in 2.8 seconds and has an eye-jangling top speed of 221mph.

While the Aventador’s sales success doesn’t necessarily guarantee its stature alongside the Miura, Countach and Diablo as an iconic model, it will unquestionably go down in Lamborghini history books for very good reason.

That’s because it is officially the last Lamborghini to be powered by a ‘naturally-aspirated’ V12 powerplant – meaning the last 12-cylinder engine without turbocharging, supercharging of hybridisation, with only the engine itself developing all the power.

Emissions regulations have signed the death warrant for Lambo’s ear-splitting V12, a bloodline that dates back 56 years, and signals the start of the brand’s electrified evolution as the company embarks on launching hybrid powerplants in its transition to full electric.

The Aventador’s sales success doesn’t necessarily guarantee its stature alongside the Miura, Countach and Diablo as an iconic model, but it will certainly go down in Lambo history books. That’s because it is officially the last Lamborghini to be powered by a naturally-aspirated V12 powerplant

‘The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murciélago,’ Winkelmann said as the last version departed the factory

Such has been its popularity that Lamborghini has sold more Aventadors than the sum of all its previous V12 models

‘The V12 engine has been part of Lamborghini’s heritage since the company’s earliest days; the beating heart of models from Miura to Diablo, Countach to Murciélago,’ Winkelmann said as the last version departed the factory.

‘The Aventador captured Lamborghini’s competencies in design and engineering when it debuted in 2011, with Lamborghini values that are always at the centre of company and product impetus: pure, futuristic design; benchmarking performance; and addressing technical challenges with innovation to produce the most emotive, class-leading super sports cars.

‘These principles are the very essence of the Lamborghini Aventador, and assure its timeless appeal.’

By 2016, Lamborghini had delivered 5,000 Aventadors to customers. That’s the total number of Murciélagos – the car’s V12 predecessor – ever produced

By September 2020, Lamborghini had made 10,000 examples of the Aventador. The 11,465 Aventadors made is more than five times the number of Countach built (1,983) and almost four times the production output of Diablos (2,884)

While the Aventador is no more, Lamborghini has already been testing its replacement – and it will likely continue the V12 bloodline, though with a little electric support…