Arrests Made in Uppingham Road Incident by Richmond Police

Richmond, Virginia (STL.News) The Richmond Police Department has made 15 arrests in connection to a “sit-in” in the Huguenot neighborhood last night.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., RPD received the first call for disorderly conduct in the 4100 block of Uppingham Road. Upon arrival, officers found dozens of protesters conducting a “sit-in”, blocking the roadway and obstructing traffic. Over the next 45 minutes, the RPD received four more calls for service in the same area about the situation.

At approximately 10:25 p.m., RPD first announced that protesters were violating § 18.2-419 (Picketing or disrupting the tranquility of a home). More than a dozen of those announcements were made via loud speaker over the next 20 minutes, giving protesters ample time to leave without being arrested.

No Unlawful Assembly was declared.

The following 11 individuals were arrested for Picketing (Class 3 misdemeanor) and released on summons. Booking photos are unavailable.

1. Henry Wickham, 28, W/M, of Richmond, VA

2. Harrison Sellers, 22, W/M, of Chesapeake, VA

3. Julia Seliavski, 22, W/F, of Henrico, VA

4. Melanie Bartell, 28, W/F, of Maidens, VA

5. Leo Sinanian, 28, W/M, of Mechanicsville, VA

6. Dominique Brown, 21, W/F, of Charlottesville, VA

7. Andrea Gadzinski, 22, W/F, of Virginia Beach, VA

8. Alexa Sanisteban, 22, B/F, of Richmond, VA

9. Anah Johnson, 25, B/F, of Richmond, VA

10. Marwa Eltaib, 25, B/F, of Richmond, VA

11. Kyle Rudd, 25, W/M, of Chesterfield, VA

Benjamin Madlinger, 25, W/M, of Mechanicsville, VA was arrested for Trespassing (Class 1 misdemeanor) after running to the backyard of a residence as officers were making arrests. Officers recovered a loaded firearm from his vehicle and a separate loaded magazine from one of his pockets (photos attached). Madlinger was also charged with Picketing.

Dometrius Holden, 23, W/M, Winston-Salem, NC and Gabrielle Heinlein, 27, W/F, of Pembroke, VA were arrested for Assaulting a Law Enforcement Officer (Class 6 felony).

Danka Padilla, 24, W/F, Whitesville, WV was arrested for Obstructing Justice (Class 1 misdemeanor). She was released on a summons.

One RPD officer was injured and treated and released at a local hospital for his injury.

