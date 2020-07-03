Arrest Made in Burglary Two Offenses by MPD in the Fourth District

Washington, DC (STL.News) Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fourth District have announced an arrest has been made in reference to Burglary Two offenses that occurred on Saturday, June 13, 2020, in the Fourth District.

Burglary Two of Establishment–– On Saturday, June 13, 2020, at approximately 12:27 am, two suspects entered an establishment in the 5500 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took cash registers and then fled the scene.

Burglary Two of Establishment – On Saturday, June 13, 2020, at approximately 12:35 am, two suspects entered an establishment in the unit block of Peabody Street, Northwest. Once inside, the suspects took cash registers and then fled the scene in a vehicle.

On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, a 17-year-old juvenile male, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Burglary Two.

