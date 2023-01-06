Arnold Schwarzenegger launches BMW's new AI-inspired robo-car



Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger helps make BMW’s day by launching German car giant’s new AI-inspired robo-carBy Ray Massey Motoring Editor For The Daily Mail Published: 16:50 EST, 6 January 2023 | Updated: 16:50 EST, 6 January 2023

Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger has helped make BMW’s day by launching the German car giant’s new AI-inspired robo-car. The actor and former California governor was at the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas on Wednesday to unveil the colour-changing i Vision Dee. I’ll be black: And purple, pink, yellow, white and red – BMW’s i Vision Dee uses electronic ink to switch between patterns using 32 coloursThe electric-powered sport saloon uses electronic ink to switch between patterns using 32 colours, including purple, pink, yellow, white and red. BMW describes the vehicle as the ‘next level of human-machine interaction’ where the ‘Dee’ stands for ‘digital emotional experience’. BMW chief executive Oliver Zipse said: ‘With the i Vision Dee, we are showcasing what is possible when hardware and software merge.’ It’s also a clue to future compact BMW styling.

