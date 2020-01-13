Armed Methamphetamine Dealer Crystal Marie Dacus Sentenced in Federal Court

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Crystal Marie Dacus, 38, of Foley, Alabama, was sentenced in federal court for his involvement in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possessing a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking felony. Dacus had entered a guilty plea to the charges, and United States District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose imposed a sentence totaling 84 months imprisonment.

Judge Dubose imposed a sentence of 60 months on the firearms charge and ordered that it run consecutive to the sentence on the drug charge, which she set at 24 months. The total term of imprison was 84 months, which will be followed by a period of five years under supervised release when she is discharged from prison. During that term, she will undergo drug testing and treatment. The judge ordered that Dacus will pay a special assessment of $200, but she did not impose a fine.

The case was investigated by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, the Baldwin County Drug Task Force, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.

