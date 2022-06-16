Armed Meth Dealer Sentenced for Role in Drug Conspiracy

(STL.News) A Mobile, Alabama, man was sentenced to 72 months in prison for his participation in a conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine ice and possession of a firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents, William Joshua Ikner was implicated in the federal investigation which began when a co-conspirator was stopped on the Interstate 65 in Saraland. Police found methamphetamine and a gun in that vehicle. As a result of information learned after the stop, Ikner and his co-defendant Angela Faye Keebler, were identified as distributors who had received kilograms of methamphetamine brought to Mobile from Atlanta for distribution.

Ikner and Keebler were arrested at a residence on Graham Road South where investigators seized a gun, approximately $1,553 in cash and additional methamphetamine ice during a search of the premises. Keebler pled guilty to the conspiracy charge and the gun charge in January of 2021 and was sentenced in May of 2022. Ikner pled guilty in June of 2021 and was sentenced this week.

Senior United States District Court Judge William Steele imposed the 72-month sentence, consisting of 12 months and a day on the drug charge and 60 months on the gun charge, which will run consecutively. The judge further ordered that Ikner would also serve five years on supervised release following his imprisonment.

As conditions of his supervision, Ikner will also undergo testing and treatment for drug and/or alcohol abuse, and he will be subject to a search of her person and premises upon reasonable suspicion. No fine was imposed but the judge ordered that Ikner pay $200 in special assessments. The firearm used during the commission of the offenses was ordered forfeited to the United States.

The case was investigated by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the Saraland Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Gloria Bedwell prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today