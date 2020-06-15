Armed Home Invasion Robbery in Miami-Dade County, FLorida

Miami-Dade County, FL (STL.News) The Miami-Dade Police Department, Robbery Bureau is investigating an armed home invasion robbery, where four masked subjects confronted two female victims.

According to investigators, the subjects entered the home through an unlocked front door. One of the subjects tied up the first victim with duct tape and threatened to kill her with a knife if she screamed. Another subject tied the second victim and covered her mouth with duct tape. The other two subjects ransacked the bedrooms and stole jewelery and $600.00 in U.S. currency. The subjects fled in the victim’s 2017 Honda Accord. The victims were not injured.

The subjects’ images were captured on video surveillance and are available on Media Relations Bureau FTP Site under 2020/June/Video/PD200605183932_Armed_Home_Invasion Media Release. Detectives are requesting the community’s assistance in locating and/or identifying the subjects.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers (305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477

