Armed Felon Jeron Cantrell Martin Sentenced To Over Three Years In Federal Prison

(STL.News) – Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II has sentenced Jeron Cantrell Martin (38, Belleview) to three years and eight months in federal prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. The court also ordered Martin to forfeit the semi-automatic pistol and ammunition used to commit the offense.

Martin had pleaded guilty on February 28, 2020.

According to court documents, on September 30, 2019, deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office discovered Martin inside a vehicle with a fresh bullet hole in the trunk. After verifying an outstanding warrant for Martin’s arrest, deputies searched him and located small amounts of illegal drugs (marijuana, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin). They also recovered a loaded pistol from Martin’s pants pocket. Further investigation revealed that Martin had five prior felony convictions in Florida, including numerous drug possession offenses. These convictions prohibit him from possessing firearms and ammunition under federal law.

“The FBI Jacksonville Division is always proud to partner with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to stop gun violence and drug-fueled crimes in our neighborhoods,” said Rachel L. Rojas, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jacksonville Division. “We will continue to combine our intelligence and tools to ensure that people who bring violence to the streets of Ocala are punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert E. Bodnar, Jr.

