Armed Drug Dealer Tysuan Nash Receives 80 Months in Federal Prison

(STL.News) – A Wilmington man, Tysuan Nash, 31 was sentenced today to 80 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 28 grams or more of crack cocaine and a quantity of heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to court documents and information provided in court, on September 15, 2017, Nash was stopped by a New Hanover County Sheriff’s deputy for a traffic violation. Nash had an outstanding order for arrest. During a search of the car, law enforcement found a quantity of crack cocaine, $2,565 and a loaded .38 caliber handgun. Nash was arrested and was released. On November 7, 2017, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office narcotics detectives made a controlled purchase of heroin and crack from Nash. Nash was subsequently arrested during a traffic stop. Detectives found a .380 caliber handgun, 2 clips of heroin, almost three ounces of crack and $536 which included buy money from the earlier controlled purchase. Detectives learned that Nash had been receiving 9 ounces of cocaine at a time that he was cooking into crack cocaine.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Louise W. Flanagan. The F.B.I. Safe Streets Task Force, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Severo prosecuted the case.

