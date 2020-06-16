Armed Drug Dealer Keiuntea Antonio Banks Sentenced in Federal Court

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Richard W. Moore of the Southern District of Alabama announced that Keiuntea Antonio Banks, 25, of Mobile, was sentenced today in federal court to a term of 10 years imprisonment for his possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm. Banks pled guilty to the three charges in January of 2020.

United States District Court Judge Kristi K. Dubose imposed the 10 year sentence, consisting of the statutory minimum mandatory penalty of five years on the drug count, concurrent with five years on the felon in possession count. The statutory minimum mandatory five years on the carrying a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking felony requires a consecutive sentence, for a total period of imprisonment of 120 months. The judge ordered that Banks will serve a five year term of supervised release when he completes his custody sentence. He will undergo mental health and drug treatment programs during his supervision. No fine was imposed, but the judge ordered that the defendant pay $300 in special mandatory assessments.

The investigation was conducted by the Mobile Police Department, the Prichard Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted in the United States Attorney’s Office by Assistant United States Attorney Gloria Bedwell.

