Armed Career Criminal Surrodrick McCobb Sentenced To 15 Years For Possessing A Firearm And Ammunition

(STL.News) – U.S. District Judge Virginia Hernandez Covington today sentenced Surrodrick McCobb (45, Sarasota) to 15 years in federal prison for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon. The court also ordered McCobb to forfeit the firearm and ammunition used in the offense.

McCobb had pleaded guilty on January 24, 2020.

According to court documents, on November 9, 2018, deputies from the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at McCobb’s home and recovered a loaded firearm and a box of ammunition from a drawer in the master bedroom. A fingerprint analyst matched McCobb’s fingerprint to a fingerprint that a crime scene technician had lifted from the box of ammunition. At the time, McCobb had previously been convicted of several felonies and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

This case was investigated by Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Charlie D. Connally.

This is another case prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE