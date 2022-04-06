Gallup man, Armando Segovia pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact with a child in Indian Country
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Armando Segovia, 32, of Gallup, New Mexico, pleaded guilty today in federal court to abusive sexual contact with a child in Indian Country. Segovia must surrender to the U.S. Marshals by noon, April 13. He will be held in detention pending final sentencing, which has not been scheduled.
A federal grand jury indicted Segovia on April 14, 2021. According to the plea agreement and other court records, between July 1, 2016, and Nov. 1, 2016, Segovia, who is non-Indian, allegedly engaged in sexual contact with the victim, identified in court records as Jane Doe. The victim, an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo, was less than 12 years old at the time of the abuse. Segovia committed the abuse in McKinley County, New Mexico, on the Zuni Pueblo.
Segovia faces up to life in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender.
The Gallup Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office and the Gallup Police Department investigated this case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Chelsea Van Deventer is prosecuting the case.
SOURCE: USDOJ.Today