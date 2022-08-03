Governor Hutchinson Announces Arkansas School Safety Commission Interim Report

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson released the Interim Report of the Arkansas School Safety Commission.

The report emphasized the importance of districts using layered, comprehensive school safety strategies and ensuring school safety policies and procedures are being followed. The report noted the passage of Acts 551, 622, and 648 of the 2021 General Session, and several new projects since 2018 which focus on creating positive school environments. The Commission also highlighted the base state funding that the Arkansas Center for School Safety has been provided since 2019, and the increase of 145 School Resource Officers in school districts statewide since 2018.

The Commission also shared recommendations being considered in mental health and prevention; intelligence and communication; audits, educational opportunity programs and drills; law enforcement and security; and physical security.

“I created the school safety commission [in 2018] to review our schools, our laws, and to make recommendations to keep our children safe,” Governor Hutchinson said at today’s press conference. “The recommendations that came out of that school safety commission did not sit on a shelf, and most of those recommendations have been adopted. And, they have made a real difference in the safety of our schools.”

New recommendations being considered by the Commission include: