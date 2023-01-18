Arkansas Owner of Garage Door Business Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion

An Arkansas man pleaded guilty today to attempting to evade the assessment of federal income taxes.

According to court documents, Ronald Clark, of Bella Vista, owned and operated Clark Overhead Doors, a garage door service company. From 2015 to 2020, Clark evaded the assessment of federal income and employment taxes by operating his business in cash, dealing extensively in currency, and failing to file individual income tax and employment tax returns. In total, the defendant caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $236,791.

Clark faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison. He also faces a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division made the announcement.

IRS-Criminal Investigation is investigating the case.

Trial Attorney Wilson Stamm and Assistant Chief Greg Tortella of the Justice Department’s Tax Division are prosecuting the case.