Arkansas Governor’s Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to grant 21 pardons, three restorations of firearm rights only, and one commutation. An additional 24 clemency requests were denied. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

Danny Anderson (New York, NY): Residential Burglary (B Felony) and Theft Of Property (C Felony) (CR95-20BG).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1995 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Ashley Bethel (Batesville): Criminal Mischief-1st Deg (C Felony) (CR-2009-95).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2009 – Jackson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Shonia Bowman Gillespie (Norfork): Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, Marijuana (C Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-2004-18).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2004 – Baxter County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Arthur M. Brown (Memphis, TN): Battery-1st Degree (B Felony) (CR-1997-681).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Crittenden County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Timmy Colley (Fort Smith): Overdraft (Felony) (CR89-727), Operating Motor Vehicle on Closed Road (U Misdemeanor) (CR95-1-2920), Overdraft (C Felony) (CR2001-155), Overdraft (A Misdemeanor) (CR2001-760), Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR2007-181), Theft by Deception (A Misdemeanor) and Theft by Deception (C Felony) (CR2009-58).

This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1990 – Sebastian County, 1995 – Logan County, 2001 – Crawford County, 2002 – Sebastian County, 2007 – Sebastian County, 2009 – Sebastian County, ), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Brian M. Dail (Williford): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia w/Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine (B Felony) (CR-2003-4), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia w/Intent to Manufacture Methamphetamine (Revocation) (B Felony) (CR-2003-4), Criminal Trespass in or on a Vehicle or Structure (B Misdemeanor) and Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2006-106).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2004 – Randolph County, 2005 – Randolph County, and 2007 – Sharp County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Dominique Dumas (North Little Rock): Theft of Property (Misdemeanor) (CR-12-6912).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2012 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Eric Estes (Mayflower): Burglary-Residential (C Felony) (CR-2010-403).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2010 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Mass Fox (De Witt): Burglary, 1 count and Grand Larceny, 2 counts (docket no. 2112).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1956 – Lawrence County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

DeWayne Hammett (Brookland): Burglary (C Felony) and Theft (B Felony) (CR97-286), Felon in Possession of Firearm (D Felony) (CR97-508), Breaking or Entering, 4 counts (D Felony) (CR99-443).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Craighead County, 1997 – Craighead County, and 1999 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Angela E. Johnson (North Little Rock): Forgery-2nd Degree (C Felony) (CR-96-2721), Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR-99-7219), Robbery (B Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-95-273), Theft of Property (C Felony), Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (C Felony), and Theft of Property ( C Felony) (CR-99-2269), Theft of Property (C Felony), Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (C Felony), and Theft of Property ( C Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR-99-2269), Hot Check/Personal Services (B Felony) (CR-02-956), Fraudulent Insurance Act (D Felony) (CR-05-816), and Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card (C Felony) (CR-05-835).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Pulaski County, 1999 – Pulaski County, 2003 – Pulaski County, 2005 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

David L. Kelley (Bentonville): Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR-96-459(B)-2).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Kevin Love (Fort Worth, TX): Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) and Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Deliver (C Felony) (CR2003-019-5).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Chicot County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Lance E. McCoy (La Marque, TX): Breaking or Entering 5 counts (D Felony) (CR2006-108-I),Theft By Receiving over $2,500 (B Felony) Breaking or Entering 3 counts (D Felony) (CR2006-156-I), Burglary-Residential (B Felony) Theft Of Property $500 (C Felony) (CR2007-002N), Breaking or Entering 5 counts (D Felony) (Revocation) (CR2006-108-1), Theft By Receiving over $2,500 (B Felony) Breaking or Entering 3 counts (D Felony) (Revocation) (CR2006-156-I),

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Garland County, 2007 – Nevada County, 2007 – Garland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Forrest McMillan (Mount Ida): Theft (C Felony) (CR-85-5), Possession with Intent to use Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-97-147), and Domestic Battery 3rd Degree (A Misdemeanor) (CR-00-1-4195).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1985 – Polk County, 2000 – Polk County, 2000 – Montgomery County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Lindsey McWilliams (Magnolia): Delivery of Schedule I/II Controlled Substance <2g (Not methamphetamine/Cocaine) (C Felony) (CR-16-32).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2016 – Columbia County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Joshua P. Morris (Clarksville): Theft Of Property- 2 Counts (C Felony) (CR-2000-83) and Theft Of Property- 2 Counts (Probation Revocation) (C Felony) (CR-2000-83).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Izard County and 2005 – Izard County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Mareo M. Perry (Killeen, TX): Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony)(CR 2002-313).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Crittenden County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

James E. Sawyer, Jr. (Bentonville): Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident (D Felony) (CR 90-201-1).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1990 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Gregory E. Teeter (Beebe): Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2002-2309), Breaking and Entering (D Felony), Theft of Property, Greater than $500 (C Felony) (CR-2002-656), Forgery in the Second Degree (C Felony) (CR-2003-891), Forgery in the Second Degree (C Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR-2003-891), and Forgery in the Second Degree (C Felony) (Probation Revocation) (CR-2003-891).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – White County, 2003 – White County, 2003 – Benton County, and 2005 – Benton County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Daniel H. Watson (Russellville): Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree (A Misdemeanor) (CR-2000-1790), Criminal Trespass (Misdemeanor), Battery III (Misdemeanor) (CR-52180), Disorderly Conduct (Misdemeanor) (CR-07-1151), Fleeing (Misdemeanor) (CR-07-1152), Refusal To Submit To Arrest (Misdemeanor) (CR-07-1153), Reckless Driving (Misdemeanor) (TR-07-1656), Harassment (Misdemeanor) (CR-10-2149), Terroristic Threatening (Misdemeanor) (CR-10-2150), Burglary-Residential (B Felony), Theft By Receiving ($500) (C Felony), Criminal Mischief-I ($500 or More) (C Felony (CR-2011-219), Burglary-Residential (B Felony), Theft By Receiving ($500) (C Felony), Criminal Mischief-I ($500 or More) (C Felony (CR-2011-219)- Probation Revocation, Possession Controlled Substance (D Felony), Drug Paraphernalia (D Felony) (CR-2013-467)

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2001 – Washington County, 2000 – Benton County, 2007 – Pope County, 2010 – Pope County, 2011 – Pope County, and 2014 – Pope County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Washington County Sheriff and the Benton County Prosecutor have raised objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant the restoration of firearm rights only to the following person:

James D. Johnson (Fort Smith): Burglary (B Felony) (CR-1975-24).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1975 – Crawford County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Sebastian County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Christopher J. Ruge (Barling): Delivery of Propylhexedrine (C Felony) (CR-91-10-G), Possession of Methamphetamine (C Felony), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony), Criminal Use of Prohibited Weapon (D Felony), and Possession of Marijuana (A Misdemeanor) (CR-94-811).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1991 – Sebastian County and 1995 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Sebastian County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

William Yates (Bradford): Hot Check Violation (>$500 BUT <$2,500) (C Felony) (CR2009-381).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2011 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Sheriff of Jackson County has signed the Recommendation of the Chief Law Enforcement Officer as required by law. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following people:

Narvell Johnson, III (ADC #095321): Aggravated Robbery (Y Felony) (2003-3293) (Guilty Plea), Aggravated Robbery (Habitual Offender) (Y Felony) (2003-3342) (Jury Trial).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Narvell Johnson, III, who was convicted in Pulaski County in 2004 for the above offenses, from a total of 960 months to serve in the Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.