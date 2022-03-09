Arkansas Governor’s Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK, AR (STL.News) Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his intent to grant 16 pardons and one commutation. An additional 93 clemency requests were denied. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.

The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:

David Arnold (Lithia Springs, GA): Theft by Deception (B Felony) (CR 89-147B) and Theft by Deception (B Felony) (CR 89-367).

This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (1989 – Sebastian County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Dennis W. Bates (Dover): Burglary and Theft of Property (Felony) (CR-76-81), Burglary and Theft of Property (B Felony) (CR-79-62), Theft by Receiving (D Felony) (CR-79-123), Felon in Possession of Firearm (D Felony) (CR-88-86), and Delivery of Methamphetamine (Y Felony) (CR-93-300) and Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) (CR-93-292).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1977 – Johnson County, 1979 – Johnson County, 1979 – Pope County, 1989 – Pope County, and 1994 – Pope County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jeffrey D. Bone (Jacksonville): Minor in Possession of Alcohol (Misdemeanor) (CR-85-2138), Trespassing (Misdemeanor) (CR-94-120094), Theft by Receiving (Misdemeanor) (CR-94-6577), Possession of a Controlled Substance (C Felony) and Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-95-409A), Possession of Marijuana (A Misdemeanor) (SC-96-183), and Aggravated Assault on Family Member (Felony) (CR-09-5704/Circuit CR09-3716).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1985 – Pulaski County, 1995 – Pulaski County, 1996 – Pulaski County, and 2009 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Charles D. Brumley (Wheatley): Possessing an Instrument of Crime (A Misdemeanor)(CR2000-49467), Possession of Controlled Substance (C Felony)(CR2001-910), Possession of Controlled Substance (Revocation)(C Felony)(CR2001-910), and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony)(CR2002-159).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Cross County, 2001 – Crittenden County, 2003 – Crittenden County, 2003 – Cross County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

James A. Ecker (Conway): Theft by Deception over $500 (C Felony) (CR-99-397), Theft of Property over $500 (C Felony) (CR-99-397) (Probation Revocation), Theft of Property over $500 (C Felony) ( CR-99-397) (Parole Revocation), Theft by Deception (C Felony) (CR-2002-1), Forgery 2nd Degree (C Felony) (CR-2002-60), Forgery 2nd Degree (C Felony) (CR-2002-90), and Forgery in the Second Degree (C Felony) (CR-2003-47).

This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2000 – Garland County, 2002 – Garland County, 2002 – Scott County, 2003 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jason D. Garner (Blytheville): Possession of a Controlled Substance-Methamphetamine (C Felony) (CR-2003-145), and Theft (C Felony) (CR-2004-287).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Mississippi County and 2005 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Steven Gattis (West Memphis): Disorderly Conduct (C Misdemeanor) (C-2005-8452).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2006 – Crittenden County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Rocky Halter (De Queen): Delivery of Controlled Substance (Y Felony) (CR-96-48), Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-96-52) and Possession with Intent to Deliver (C Felony)(CR-96-53).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1997 – Sevier County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Russell L. Plumley (Bentonville): Breaking or Entering (D Felony) (CR-98-1350), Theft by Receiving (B Felony) (CR-98-1519), Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) (CR-98-1303), Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) (CR-99-1638).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2000 – Washington County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Shirley J. Thomas-Scott (Little Rock): Theft of Property (Misdemeanor) (CR-83-5367), Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR-88-2375), Robbery reduced to Theft of Property (A Misdemeanor) (CR-88-8163) Theft by Receiving (Misdemeanor) (CR-88-1-07436), Resisting Arrest ( Misdemeanor) (CR-93003332), Theft of Property (Misdemeanor) (CR-93003333), Fleeing (Misdemeanor) (CR-93003334), Residential Burglary (B Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-93-2465), Residential Burglary (B Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-93-2465).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1983 – Pulaski County, 1988 – Pulaski County, 1988 – Garland County, 1993 – Pulaski County, 1995 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Victor Stephens (Grand Junction, CO): Forgery (C Felony) Forgery 3 counts (C Felony) (CR99-205).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1999 – Craighead County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Robert Waters (North Little Rock): Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR-01-364).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Lonoke County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Daniel Williams (Mulberry): Theft by Deception (C Felony) (CR-2005-18-C).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2005 – Crawford County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

LaToya Williams (Dumas): Battery in the Second Degree (D Felony) (CR-2002-80-4).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2002 – Desha County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Jeffrey S. Winn (Mc Rae): Breaking and Entering (D Felony), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-92-193).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1993 – Lonoke County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Myia Woods (Little Rock): Forgery-2nd Degree (C Felony), Theft by Receiving (C Felony) (CR-2002-1927), Fraudulent use of a Credit Card (C Felony) (CR-2002-1928), Burglary (Residential) (B Felony) (CR-2002-3043), Harassment (Misdemeanor) (CR-04-16390), Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR-2006-3158).

This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2003 – Pulaski County, 2005 – Pulaski County, and 2007 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.

Governor Hutchinson intends to grant a commutation of sentence to the following people:

Brian K. Heard (ADC #084842): Delivery Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine) (Y Felony) and Delivery Controlled Substance (Meth) (Y Felony) and Delivery Controlled Substance (Ecstacy) (C Felony) (2007-30), and Delivery Controlled Substance (Crystal Meth) (Y Felony) (2008-15).

The governor has given notice of his intent to commute the sentence of Brian K. Heard, who was convicted in Calhoun County in 2009 for the above offenses, from a total of 1200 months to serve in the Department of Correction to making him immediately parole eligible. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to applicant’s request.